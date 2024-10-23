'AITA for telling my sister I’m not swapping rooms with her because she should move out soon?'

"AITA for telling my sister I’m not swapping rooms with her because she should be moving out soon?"

I 18M was in the car with my mother today and she asked me if my sister had said anything to me about switching rooms. I said no one asked what she meant, and she said that apparently my sister wanted to switch rooms with me soon because my room has a smaller room beside it, and she wanted to use that room for her daughter and then my room for her.

My sister is 26 and still lives at home with me and her parents and she also has a two year-old daughter. What makes this even more frustrating is that whenever she was pregnant we did actually swap rooms because my room was downstairs so it was more convenient for her and I agreed to swap with her to help her out.