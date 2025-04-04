'AITA for telling my sister nobody was surprised her kid said he didn't care she lives or not?' UPDATED 2X

Aromatic_Recipe749 wrote:

She’s been watering that garden for the boy’s entire life. Did she really not see she was drowning the flowers?

OP responded:

My sister blamed the flower itself and her co-gardener in this situation, not herself.

New-Number-7810 wrote:

NTA. Your poor nephew. He never got to have a childhood. He only got to be a kid for a few hours a week, and the rest was spent constantly working. His home life was so horrible that a f--ing inpatient ward was “a good time” for him!

OP, your sister is the devil. I hate her on your son’s behalf. She’s evil.

Honestly, your BIL is incredibly lucky that his son gave him another chance because he’s just as guilty for standing aside.