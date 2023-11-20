'AITA for telling my sister to not come back to my home because of her unruly children?' UPDATED.

Am I in the wrong for asking her to rein in her kids while they’re in my home? I ended up spending my bday alone with zero family, all because of a misunderstanding. Maybe it was deserved.

EDIT:

Thought I should add some more info since some of the comments requested a bit more to make a proper assessment of whether I am an ahole!

- the kids are aged 13,14 and 3. The 3 year old is very rambunctious, while 13 and 14 year are always on their phones and leave messes everywhere they go. I could tell whether they were in a room or not after they left the room, depending on the condition of said room. My other sisters 2 yr old was also there