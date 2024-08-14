"AITA for telling my sister that she is ruining her child's life with an iPad?"

My sister (36F) and her husband have a 10-year-old kid (who for the purposes of this post is called "Jimothy") who me and my husband sometimes babysit on the weekends and on some days I take him to school. As of about a year ago, we started to notice that Jimothy was beginning to develop an American accent. We are Australian. Small kids have phases, and so I didn't want to make it "a thing."

Over the next few months, the accent got thicker and Jimothy became more irritable. Me and my husband brought this up with my sister, who said that Jimothy wasn't very grumpy when with her. He then started losing interest in almost all activities that he used to enjoy. Again, this was a concern for me.