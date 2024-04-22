'AITA for telling my sister she should listen to the therapist who told her to wait a few more years and live apart?'

After maybe three months of therapy my sister was told by the therapist that her recommendation would be for her and Kev to live separately and not get married for a few more years and for her to focus on her role as the kids' mom. She told her it would be better for the kids. She also told her it would be the easiest way for them and Kev to have a friendly and maybe even close relationship in the future.

My sister really didn't like hearing this. She vented to me about it twice and then she asked me what she should do and she told me she really wanted to hear my thoughts. So I told her I thought she should listen to the therapist because I agreed with what she said.