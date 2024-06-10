'AITA for telling my sister that she shouldn't overvalue herself and prepare for the worst?' UPDATED 2X

And what is it with these “only my family can meet the child first”? Once the baby is born, they have 2 parents with extended family. Just because I gave birth it didn’t mean my husband was the lesser parent.

Dangerous-Winterelf wrote:

NTA. She's sad and crying? Good. Someone needed to give her a reality check since no one else would. Pretty clear mom won't, because if she does, she would have to admit her own fault in this.

Unless she, for some reason, didn't know your sister was blocking access to the child with her MIL. But I doubt she didn't know. This isn't some "I'll pout for a few days at mommy's place, and then he'll come begging for me" minor thing.