In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong for telling his son to pay back money he spent on his online girlfriend. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my son to pay back the money he spent on his online girlfriend?"

I(45M) have a son(16M) that loves to play video games. I purchased him a Playstation 5 for his birthday last year and he plays online with friends. He's been telling me that he has been chatting online with a girl(15F) and they have slowly started dating. They don't talk over the microphone as hers broke and he has no idea what she looks like.