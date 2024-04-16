'AITA for telling my son that I think he’s taking advantage of his girlfriend?'

Last week, my grandson was sick and my son had returned from work to come check on him. Grace was cuddling him at this point as she had been with him the whole day. My son tried to take him but he wanted to stay with Grace, so she said she would stay up with him and call out of work the next day. This is also not the first time she’s missed work or school to care for my grandson

Grace took him upstairs and my husband made a comment about how my son didn’t need to try so hard with his ex anymore to get her to parent when Grace was right here "being his mother." My son then said Grace was a godsend because without her he’d "get no sleep."