'AITA for telling my son that we don't have room for him so he needs to live with his dad.'

Co-parenting is super complicated, and it only gets messier when the kid wants to switch things up.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for telling her son she doesn't have room for him in her house.

"AITA for telling my son that we don't really have any room for him right now so he needs to live with his dad and stepmom."

My ex-husband and I divorced when my son was ten. My ex had found someone new. We went for 50/50 custody but he still had to pay some child support. I went back to school at that time. On the weeks his dad had him buckled down and did nothing but schoolwork. When he was with me I made sure I had time for him before and after school.