'AITA for telling my son's GF to stay away because she's distracting him from responsibility?' UPDATED 2X

Because this is how you get a teenage pregnancy. Now they have an excuse to be secretive and pretend the whole world doesn't understand their love, it's them against the wooooorld, blah blah blah. They won't stop seeing each other. They'll just stop telling you the truth. This just makes it feel more fun and forbidden and rebellious.

Hey, folks, thanks for sticking around through this mess, alright so let's get to it: So, my son brought her over for dinner, and the first thing I did was apologize to her, both for yelling and for telling her to leave, I emphasized that she was innocent in the situation and I shouldn't have reacted the way I did.

She accepted my apology, and now I feel a little less like a monster, lol.

I also fully explained the situation with my son slacking off, and she was extremely understanding, and it turns out she's actually a pretty smart girl herself (Honor society, 4.0, AP classes, etc.).