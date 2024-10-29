'AITA for telling my vegan friend I don’t want to come over for Thanksgiving Dinner?'

I have only found a limited number of vegan dishes I enjoy and none of them have ever been made by her. After thinking it over and discussing it with my husband we decided to privately tell her we were bowing out of dinner on Thanksgiving this year. I told her I wanted turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie that were made with traditional ingredients.

I could have lied and said we had plans to travel to see family but I don’t want lie. Ann has become angrier and angrier with me since I told her this about a week ago. Then she went and complained to some of the women in our group about me refusing to attend just because she’s cooking.