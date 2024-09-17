"AITA for telling my wife that she needs to get over me missing the birth of our daughter?"

I work in a job where they are certain times that I do not have access to my phone or I am in the middle of nowhere.These times are well scheduled in advance and basically take up my whole day.

There are a ton of safety regulations I have to follow during this time. My wife was pregnant and at the time I planned to take off work near her due date. Unfortunately she went into labor early ( about a month early) and I was on an inspection.

I only learned about her going into labor when I got signal again. By the time I got to the hospital she has already given birth. This was about a 1.5 years ago and I am involved father. The issue is every single time we have an argument she will bring up I missed the birth.