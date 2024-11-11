'AITA for telling my wife the house we're gonna build won't have 5 extra rooms for her family?'

"AITA for telling my wife that the house we are gonna build won't have 5 extra rooms for her mom, her 3 brothers and her cousin?"

I was looking at house plans to submit to the town hall for approval for an acre we own out in Minnesota, 4 bedroom, one for wife and me one for each of our 2 kids and an extra room as a play room/game room. "Where's my family staying?"

She already promised them that they would move in with us, and she is now furious that "You only care about yourself. What about me?" I told her that I didn't agree to that from the start. Now she's looking to sell the land from under me to prove a point, I guess.

Info: The land is owned jointly by me and my wife. It was purchased using the life insurance payout we got for the death of our one year old girl in 2021. Between then and now, I got a manufacturing job with a federal government contractor.