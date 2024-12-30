'AITA for telling my wife I don’t want to spend Christmas with her family every year?'

Inside-Wonder6310 wrote:

Does your wife not realize the family both of you have created with your daughter? That should come first. However, I do see the importance of seeing BOTH sides of the family if you can. For instance, my wife's dad lives in the same city as us, so it's not a big deal to go over there as well as have our own Christmas.

We also try and make it to my grandparents for a Christmas gettogether as they're close by too. Now, my wife's mother lives about 900 miles away, so it's pretty hard to ever make it out that way. But we also don't have any kids, and we don't mind going to multiple Christmases each year.