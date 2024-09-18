'AITA for telling my wife she can either sleep with the cat locked in with her or get rid of him?'

I want rid of the cat. My wife knows how hard he is and doesn't think he'll be adopted and so doesn't want to give him up. At this point I do not care. I told her she can either move into the garage with him at night and deal with him solo or we can get rid of him. But I refuse to suffer any longer because this fat orange cat can't survive an hour without a meal.

My wife is pretty upset - we took on the responsibility of a cat together, we should keep looking for solutions together, she shouldn't have to suffer solo just because she doesn't want him to end up on some list.