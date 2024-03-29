"AITA for telling my wife that I don’t want to be with her if she wants to open our marriage?"

To start I (M33) have been with my wife (F29) for almost 6 years. I have a good job, don’t drink/party, am home every single night after work and don’t go out on weekends. I cook dinners, help with the kids and do absolutely anything I can to help make her life easier and make her happy. I should also include that I absolutely hate arguing and am extremely passive.

She was married once before and has younger children from her previous marriage. When we first met she would constantly talk about how mean and terrible her ex was (in every way) and how she was so incredibly happy to have met someone like me. While she has a lot of insecurities from past trauma I’ve made an effort to spent our entire relationship building up her confidence and self esteem.