'AITA for not telling my wife that our baby passed away because of me?' UPDATED 3X

I miss her, I want to hear her crying, having her in my arms, I want to change her diapers, change her clothes, I want to hug her with all my strength, I want to see her, I miss her so much, I hate myself so much, it should be me and not her, it's my fault, I want all this pain It's over, I want to end everything.

Sweet-Fancy-Moses23 wrote:

Reading the last paragraph was gut wrenching. Nothing can be more devastating than the death of a child.You are not guilty.You did all you could to try to save your child.

Both of you need therapy to get over this tragedy.You both need to be there for each other.