'AITA for telling my nephew that his birthday game tickets were sold behind his back?' UPDATED 4X

Aggressive-Mind-2085 wrote:

NTA. THEY ST-LE from their kid. IT was GOOD to out them to him. Have you considered helping your nephew move out and escape his parents? Any chance of that? He is 16. - If they refuse, tell them there will be a report about the tickets.

OP responded:

Oh yes, he's welcome at my house whenever no questions asked. He knows this. His parents know this.

Aggravating-Pain9249 wrote:

Joe is becoming the "glass child." He will continue to resent not being seen. It was incredibly wrong of them to sell something that was for Joe. I am glad that you are looking out for Joe. NTA.

After receiving a good deal of responses, OP shared an update.