"AITA for telling my parents to not include my stepdaughter in their will?"

I (35f) have 2 kids (17 m/f twins) and 1 stepdaughter (18) who I met when she was 11. The other day, I was at my parents house going over some estate planning as I am the executor.

While reviewing, I saw my folks had split their assets to be half for my 2 siblings and I and the other half for their grandkids—all to be distributed evenly. My stepdaughter was included. When I asked them about this, they said they wanted to be fair. Their estate isn’t super large, but the sum would be substantial (think new car).

I told my parents that while generous of them, I didn’t think it would be necessary and would be better to split between their 5 grandkids. When we got home, my husband said he overheard what I said and that I was being an AH for alienating his daughter.