'AITA for telling my parents they’re overzealous and they need to teach my half-sister to mind her business?'

The girls both said Maddie accused Nora of checking her out. Nora just said that she wasn’t checking Maddie out or attracted to Maddie at all and to leave her alone. Nora only spoke in self-defense of herself after Maddie went up to her first and didn’t say anything else to Maddie.

If I were our parents, would have apologized for what happened, made Maddie apologize, then grounded Maddie for being a liar and instigator in the first place. Nope. Now my parents claim it was still b-llying and are bluffing about wanting to sue the school for not defending Maddie, punishing Nora, and disciplining the two witnesses for not "intervening."