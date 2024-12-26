'AITA for telling people I'm not having fun when they ask and I'm genuinely not?'

That's the sort of polite answer people are looking for. You acknowledge your enjoying your brothers company which was what he was looking for, but you can also acknowledge the hike is hard/difficult etc. It doesn't matter how much the activity sucks, people want to hear that you're enjoying their company.

CoverCharacter8179 wrote:

"Walking downhill is the easiest thing ever, it's like being nature's passenger princess. You just put your foot forward and let gravity do all the work."

Said the fiction writer who has never walked down a steep or uneven hill, or been on a nature hike with elevation change in AZ. EDIT: I forgot to say YTA for fiction writing.

Helpful-Tell-43 wrote: