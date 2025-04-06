Bridesmaid fallout reveals affair and groom’s disturbing computer charges. AITA? + UPDATE

"AITA for telling the real reason I’m no longer a bridesmaid?'

I (25f) had been friends with Cammy (25f) since kindergarten when her family moved next door to mine when we were both 6. We have been through everything together and once considered the other as a sister. We both have even moved to the same state to be close to one another.

About two years ago Cammy started dating Andrew (36m) who I did not like. He was a lot older than her and just did not seem like the right guy for her. She once asked me what I thought of him at the beginning of their relationship and I told her my opinion of him being too old, but she told me that everything was fine and that age was just a number.