"AITA for telling my roommate she can’t bring her boyfriend over unless he starts buying groceries?"

So me (21F) and my roommate Chloe (22F) have been living together for almost a year. We split rent, utilities, and groceries 50/50. It’s been mostly fine—until her boyfriend basically started living with us.

Like he’s not officially moved in or anything but he’s here 4-5 nights a week sometimes more. He showers here, sleeps here, and eats all the time. He’ll make himself full-on meals with OUR shared groceries and not even ask. And before anyone says anything—yes, I’ve talked to her about it.

I brought it up kinda casually at first, like “Hey, do you think [boyfriend] could pitch in for groceries since he’s here a lot?” but Chloe just laughed it off and said "He doesn't even eat that much".