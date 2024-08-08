'AITA for telling my sister she needs to clean her house before giving birth or family will get custody?'

Anyway yesterday my parents went to her house ( they live about an hour and a half away so they don't visit often) and they got into an argument with my sister about her house. My dad basically gave her an ultimatum to get the house cleaned in and out or they will call child welfare when the baby is born and go for custody.

My sister called me upset and I told her I agree with our parents her house is disgusting and I am worried about the welfare of my future niece or nephew in that house. Our brother is in the same boat and will be going with us if she doesn't get it together.