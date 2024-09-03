"AITA for telling my sister 'he's just a kid' isn't an excuse for a 13-year old?"

My (26f) sister, Elle (36f) has a 13-year old son, my nephew, Tyler. Yesterday was my dad's birthday. To get the picture, it was me, Elle, our other sister, our aunt and uncle and our three cousins. The middle one of the three cousins, Grace (32f) has a daughter Brooklyn(12f). Tyler and Brooklyn were the only kids there. Brooklyn recently broke her ankle, and needs crutches for a few weeks.

The kids were mostly in the living room, whereas everyone else was in the kitchen/dining room. I didn't think to check on them much because I thought 13 and 12 were old enough to know not to do something super dangerous like break a window, besides, the living room is pretty close to the kitchen. We heard something crash down the stairs, followed immediately by shouting.