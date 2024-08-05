'AITA for telling my sister our other pregnant sister is naming her baby after her deceased son?'

"AITA for telling my sister that my other pregnant sister is planning to name her baby after her deceased son, causing her to cut her off?"

AITA? I have two sisters, I'm the middle sister. My older sister (OS) lost her son late 2022, so it hasn't even been two years yet. He passed at 6 months due to SIDS. My OS has been mourning him ever since. My little sister (LS) is pregnant with her first child now and she found out it's a boy.

When I was over at her house we were talking about her plans for the pregnancy and the baby and she told me she plans to name her son the name of my OS deceased son and keep it a surprise. I can tell she thought it was an honor thing but knowing my OS, she would be devastated if that happened.