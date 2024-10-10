'AITA for telling my sister that she has to stay somewhere else? Her family lost everything?'

"AITA for telling my sister and her family that they have to stay somewhere else even tho they lost everything?"

My(30f) sister(26f) lost everything. They live in North Carolina in one of the small towns that were hit. I will not say which one for privacy. Luckily they were not home when it happened. Instead, they were off in Illinois for my wedding. They have been staying with me for around 3 weeks now.

Both my sister and myself have children. She has a 5F, 3F, 1m. I have a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old who gets into everything. I have absolutely everything locked. Cabinets, door handles, appliances, outlet covers, you name it.

This is 100% needed with my toddler. Since day 1 of my sister being here, she has been complaining about all of the locks. She thinks they are a pain and will constantly leave everything unlocked just so she doesn't have to deal with it.