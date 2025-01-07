'AITA for telling my sister there's no hope for her understanding why I'm no contact with our dad?'

She said she could not understand the need for us to hold onto the dead and she said it's not like we didn't still see our late parents families so we should grow the f-k up and let them be happy. I told her she should grow the f-k up and accept she can't force people to be her kids. There were several attempts to push the adoption through without us wanting it and legally it was rejected every time.

We were even dragged to a (church) therapist who tried to talk us into submission about the topic. The relationships were all very strained. My relationship with my brother is the only strong one today and we're both no contact with our dad and wife #2. To the best of my knowledge wife #2's oldest son has no contact with anyone, including his siblings.