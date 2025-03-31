Woman leaves family as introverted is husband pushed to breaking point by their ‘therapy concern.’ + UPDATE

My mom quickly caught on and she said first my husband left and now I am also leaving she asked me if everything is okay. I told her everything is okay and we are just leaving because of work related stuff (I lied cause we don't want to stress my mom because of sibling drama).

When my sister came to know about this she asked me if I am leaving because of what she and their neighbour said, I was honest with her and told her yes I can't stay in a place where my husband is not respected so it's best if we leave.

She said she respects my husband, but his behaviour is not normal and they were concerned about my safety and said that my husband might need therapy the usual blah blah.

I said I appreciate her concern but constantly telling someone to go for therapy and implying that something's wrong with them is borderline harrasment and I should've put a stop to it instead of letting my husband tolerate this.