Woman leaves family as introverted is husband pushed to breaking point by their ‘therapy concern.’ + UPDATE

I am (27f) and I have been married to my husband (28m) from past 3 years, we grew up together and even went to the same school and college, we started dating when we turn 15.
My husband and I moved temporarily in my parents home, my mom is extremely sick so she asked me to stay with her for a month or two so I started living with her, my sister (24f) lives with my parents and she's being a pain in my butt as well along with their neighbour.
This neighbour is very close to my parents and visits everyday and spends time with my mom and sister which i am grateful of but I don't appreciate how she's butting in my relationship.
My husband is a bit rude or appears as one, he doesn't like people and minds his own business, he's kinda angry all the time but doesn't show it, he doesn't like talking about it with others except me, he's the type of guy that if a family member needed his help he'll be the first one to show up.
My husband is quite all the time and only talks to strangers if they initiate the conversation otherwise he'll focus on his work, he's a workaholic, but the 'neighbour' keeps trying to talk to him, at first she would just initiate small talks which my husband hates but tolerated, but then she tried to convince him to go to therapy and said that her cousin is a therapist.
My husband refused but she kept bringing it up everyday and tried to convince him, after a few days when he had enough, he told her that he appreciates her concern but she should stay out of his life as it's none of her concern.
My husband told me that he's tired of this and he's only staying with us because I and his mil asked him and he doesn't want his mil to get involved so either I stop this or he'll go back home.
So I told her to stop asking or convincing my husband into therapy or whatever, and she said that she's just trying to help me and my husband, maybe my husband needs help cause the way he's acting is like an abuser and asked me if I am okay.
Even my sister joined her and said that my husband's behaviour is 'concerning' and maybe I should do something about it, I got a bit angry after hearing them and told them that they should stay out of our lives otherwise we will leave right away and go back to our home.
My husband and my stance is that we are here to cheer my mother up which is why we aren't involving her into this but if they don't stop we will leave, both of them said that they'll stop interfering in my marriage and I was rude to them when they just wanted to help me.
AITA? I get that they were trying to help me, but who would seriously get this pushy? I don't even know her properly. Please forgive me for such a long post and for my English.
NTA.
Tell the neighbor (and possibly sister) something like this:
I think you should go to therapy. You expressed your opinion and insist on pushing until you get your way. You don’t respect our boundaries and are grossly overstepping. You’re also adversely affecting our mother’s well-being by attacking and alienating her family who wants to care for her. Get over yourself. Just because your cousin is a therapist doesn’t mean you get to diagnose and harass other people.
If you and your husband are happy, the story is over. If they cannot honor this reasonable request you made it’s time to go. NTA. I will add that if you guys are there to “ cheer up your mother”, he doesn’t sound the type.
Well I mean if your husband is unhappy, has anger issues, and just seems like an overall grouchy person, I think he could benefit from therapy 🤷🏻♀️ No one is necessarily an AH, but your husband has some rude behaviors that could be worked out, or the therapist could help him focus on his wellbeing during this transitional time.
So 3 days ago after I made the post I decided to send my husband back home, he was concerned about what would my mom think and would it hurts her, I told him that I'll deal with my mom and my sister and join him. I stayed with my mom for extra 2 days tending and supporting her but today I told her that I am going back home but I'll visit her every other day if possible every day.
My mom quickly caught on and she said first my husband left and now I am also leaving she asked me if everything is okay. I told her everything is okay and we are just leaving because of work related stuff (I lied cause we don't want to stress my mom because of sibling drama).
When my sister came to know about this she asked me if I am leaving because of what she and their neighbour said, I was honest with her and told her yes I can't stay in a place where my husband is not respected so it's best if we leave.
She said she respects my husband, but his behaviour is not normal and they were concerned about my safety and said that my husband might need therapy the usual blah blah.
I said I appreciate her concern but constantly telling someone to go for therapy and implying that something's wrong with them is borderline harrasment and I should've put a stop to it instead of letting my husband tolerate this.
She tried to stop me again and told me that I don't have to leave, I told her that I am leaving and going back to my husband, I'll visit as often as possible but I didn't expect that we would experience so much drama just for helping my mom.
So now I am back in my home with my husband and I wish I could've stayed with my mom a bit longer but my sister and her neighbour screwed it all up for us, even if by any chance my husband is 'abusive' even then she has no right to harass my husband with 'therapy' as it's none of her business, I'm kinda angry not gonna lie.
Glad you got out of the situation, though it's sad that this drama had to come between you & spending time with your mom. It's shocking some ppl will just take such personal offense to others just existing in ways they don't understand & will cruelly judge anyone who is the least bit different from them. From your first post it sounds like they just hated your husband for being an introvert.
I just read the original post. According to you, your husband is rude for no reason and angry all the time, and somehow, people suggesting therapy offends you? I mean, sure, being pushy about it is very annoying, so NTA for telling them to stop because they said their piece already...
but my question is...why don't you want your husband to go to therapy??? It's not normal to be angry all the time and internalise it. So... yeah. He definitely needs therapy. Also, you sound a little ... off... in the last sentence. "Even if my husband was abusive don't tell him he needs therapy". Girl what??
NTA. You have every right to be angry. If I were in your shoes, I would have made it very clear to my sister that if these allegations of him being abusive don't stop ASAP, there will be retaliation. There are people out there who have lost everything innocently because of mingling c*nts such as your sister.