'AITA for telling my sister's fiancé to get a real job before marrying her? It was their engagement party.'

Tally0987654321 wrote:

YTA. Ngl, it needed to be said. But ruining an engagement party was the worst time to say it. Don't be surprised if your invitation to the wedding gets lost in the mail. Lol I'd be terrified of what you'd say/do at my wedding if I were them.

OP responded:

She already said I wont be on the guest list. anyways that's one less zola gift I have to fork out this year haha

Old-Mention9632 wrote: