'AITA for telling my SO we already have 2 babies and can’t care for his grandma as if she’s our 3rd?'

I became enraged & told him to inform her that I will not visit her in the hospital for this stay, & neither will our children. I told him that we already have 2 babies & she is acting like the 3rd one that we cannot & will not care for right now. He left for the hospital & like clock work, our 1 yr old woke up (teething is a B). So Reddit, am I the ahole?

EDIT:

Thank you all so much for the advice and for sharing your similar stories. I am so sorry that so many people have experienced a similar circumstance. Because so many people have suggested it, we have tried to convince her to hire an in home caregiver and she refuses.