'AITA for telling someone to stop mentioning their 'allergies' when we go out to restaurants?'

They ordered a seafood soup. Then, “I HAVE A LEVEL 5 ALLERGY TO FISH”. The waiter looked completely flabbergasted, then her mom starts explaining that they’ve had the soup before but that they just don’t eat the shrimp. The waiter then explained that the rest of the soup would have made contact with the shrimp. Again, “it’s fine, I’ve had it before. I’m just allergic.” SO WHY BRING IT UP?

I finally said last night that they really need to knock it off, EVERY TIME she pipes up with the allergy talk, she orders something that directly contains what she’s “allergic” to. I’m not an allergist, but I’m pretty sure that if you can eat the food with no symptoms or discomfort, you’re not allergic. All she’s doing is causing panic for the waiter and turning herself into a liability if she DID have an allergy. AITA?