'AITA for telling my son's GF to stay away because she's distracting him from responsibility?' UPDATED

YTA. You’re allowed to be angry your son did lie to you and go behind your back, but holy Christ on a bike, that is no excuse to threaten anyone! You’re 50 year old man right? How hard would it have been to (in a calm manner) simply ask your son’s gf to leave, and then go and talk to your son about what happened? Your son’s gf is not responsible for his actions and choices.

Also “finally becoming a man” LMAO this coming from a guy who let his anger get the better of him and threatened a teenage girl??

If you know so much about being a man, apologise to your son and especially his GF.