'AITA for telling my stay-at-home wife she needs to start making a budget of expenses?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA For telling my stay at home wife that she needs to start making a detailed budget of expenses?"

My wife stays at home with our daughter and has taken over buying all the household items from me because she says I spend too much money on them. For about a year she has been buying the goods for the house, and would spend a mysterious amount of money and then complain that she had no money left over in the next month.

It's not a small amount that she gets each month to pay for the expenses, and even with costs rising I can't imagine that she is spending all of it to where there is nothing left over.