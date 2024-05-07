'AITA for telling my stepdad feeding his kids isn't my problem? He tried to say they'd go hungry.'

He told me they'll go hungry without someone to prepare something and I said so what. He told me my attitude could use some work. He said he needs my help and he's sorry they said what they said but I need to understand their mom has poisoned them so much. He told me it won't be forever and I make myself food already so can't I make some extra. AITA?

The internet did not hold back.

Crewelsummer wrote:

"He told me they'll go hungry without someone to prepare something." They're 10 and 11. Kids younger than that can get themselves something to eat.