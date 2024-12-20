'AITA for telling my stepmom she's not important after refusing to recreate a girly family day with her?'

She'd try to stop us getting to mom first or she'd try to get seats closer to the front than mom. One time she actually yelled at my youngest brother for running past her to go and see mom after his school play and mom told dad about it and dad told stepmom to never do it again.

And she didn't but again it pissed her off.

My paternal grandma doesn't like my stepmom because every year on Mother's Day since she and dad got married, she calls my grandma and b--ches about my mom to her and how Mother's Day should be about the two of them.