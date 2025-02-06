'AITA for telling my stepmom's sister she needs to take care of my widowed stepmom?'

She had developed some form of dementia and was also battling another health issue that escapes me right now. The sister said my dad's widow wanted to see me and the sister wanted me to discuss care options with her. I told her I wasn't interested in visiting and there was nothing for me to discuss regarding her sister's care.

I blocked her number at that point because she was calling me back to back in an attempt for us to speak more. She also left voice messages that were very emotionally driven. I didn't respond. In October a random account DM'd me on social media and I figured it was the sister again. The message said I left my "poor defenseless mother" to rot. I blocked the account and carried on.