'AITA for telling my stepmother-in-law I'm glad she can't have children?' UPDATED 2X

Apparently, she is distraught at what I said, and FIL is demanding I apologize to her. Honestly, I don't think I'm TA here, but I am wondering whether I went too far. My wife agrees it was a low blow that SMIL deserved to hear, but a low blow nonetheless. AITA?

Not long after posting, OP shared an update.

EDIT- Okay, to clarify some things I haven't already said in the comments: -FIL and SMIL babysat at our place, not theirs.

-I can't believe I have to say this, but I have no problem with vegetarianism. I actually tried to become a vegetarian a few years ago, but couldn't for medical reasons. In SMIL's case, what I have a problem with is her preachiness.