'AITA for telling a stranger it was weird they sat next to me on the mostly empty public transit?'

So today I was on the streetcar, and it was nearly empty—about 20 seats were available. I was sitting by the window, and this random stranger decided to sit right next to me. Naturally, I’m thinking, “Why sit right beside me when there are so many empty seats?”
So I said, “Why did you sit next to me? There are so many other seats open. It’s just a little strange.” The guy shot back with, “Do you own this seat? I can sit wherever I want, you’re being unreasonable.” I told him, “Sure, I don’t own the spot. I just don’t get why you’d pick the seat right beside me when there are plenty of others.”
He basically repeated his point, and at that point, I decided to just get up and move because I didn’t want to escalate things. But in my mind, it felt like an unwritten rule of public transit that if there are lots of empty seats, you sit by yourself.
So, AITA for saying something?
PunkWithADashofEmo wrote:
NTA. I don’t know you, I don’t want to smell you, I don’t really even wanna look at you. We have plenty of space to ourselves, I’m gonna sit as far away as possible
Edit: You being the general public.
OP responded:
Yes thought it was an unwritten rule!!
Sore_Pussy wrote:
Not to assume but I'm guessing you're a woman? It's a deliberate, creepy power-play some men do to feel like they're big and strong.
NTA good on you for calling it out.
Abject-variety3775 wrote:
NTA. It is unwritten etiquette that you don't sit next to someone if other seats are available.
OP responded:
That’s what I thought. It was nearly an empty streetcar. The person walked on, and chose to sit right next to me.
RantyMcThrowAway wrote:
NTA. I wish I had your bravery. The same thing has happened to me a couple of times, they know how uncomfortable it makes you feel and they don't care. You did well by speaking up for yourself.
AnnaBelKel wrote:
NTA, that’s creepy. There are clear conventions for how you fill up the spots on public transport. The only acceptable variations to me are seating designated for specific people like elderly or mobility impaired or seats that are clearly superior for some reason (eg, front seats at the top of a double decker bus).
MoomahtheQueen wrote:
Bahahahahaha. I used to frequent a nudist beach. I was laying on my stomach when unbeknownst to me, some guy came and lay right next to me. When I rolled over and noticed him, I yelled at the top of my voice. Why the hell was he right next to me when there is a whole beach to lay upon. I roundly told him where to go. The witnesses of said event all stood up and applauded me. So gratifying.
Amarnil_Taih wrote:
NTA. I know the seats are public, but I bet he wouldn't sit next to a man. You're right about transit etiquette. If I understand it correctly, male urinals have a similar rule. Bet he never talks about free spaces there.
mavwok wrote:
It is always creepy men that pull this. Good on you for calling it out. My solution to this is that I never sit in the window seat. If someone wants to sit there I will get up and let them in to the window seat, but I will never trap myself in the window seat next to someone behaving as creepily as this. Always give yourself an escape route. NTA.