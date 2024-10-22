'AITA for telling a stranger it was weird they sat next to me on the mostly empty public transit?'

So today I was on the streetcar, and it was nearly empty—about 20 seats were available. I was sitting by the window, and this random stranger decided to sit right next to me. Naturally, I’m thinking, “Why sit right beside me when there are so many empty seats?”

So I said, “Why did you sit next to me? There are so many other seats open. It’s just a little strange.” The guy shot back with, “Do you own this seat? I can sit wherever I want, you’re being unreasonable.” I told him, “Sure, I don’t own the spot. I just don’t get why you’d pick the seat right beside me when there are plenty of others.”

He basically repeated his point, and at that point, I decided to just get up and move because I didn’t want to escalate things. But in my mind, it felt like an unwritten rule of public transit that if there are lots of empty seats, you sit by yourself.

So, AITA for saying something?