'AITA for telling my supervisor's sobbing wife to leave the office? There was a whole scene.'

I can hear everything, no matter how quietly people talk. Not that "quiet" meant anything here, as while I was attempting to catch up on work, I start hearing Gene breaking the news that he f--ked up to his wife (who also happens to be recently hired by our business, hired by Gene, funny that). The wife is, understandably, audibly upset, and she starts crying.

This makes Gene angry, and he starts yelling at her to suck it up and calm down because "he'll deal with it and she never has any faith in him", which makes her cry harder, and meanwhile I have been staring at a very important email about to be sent for the past 3 minutes, unable to concentrate due to sobbing woman and asshole man. So I got up and knocked on his door.