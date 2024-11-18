'AITA for telling my teen daughter she is not autistic in front of her friends?' UPDATED

My daughter is one of the most well-adjusted and socially adept people I have met. She has organized her own birthday parties, excelled at debate team and the Feminist Roundtable club at her school where she organized a fundraiser for at-risk young women…I’m beyond proud of her.

She is an incredible person and I truly feel the sky is the limit for her.

However, she has recently made a friend group who I believe is not great for her. Three people, two are non-binary and one girl, and all of them claim to be autistic.