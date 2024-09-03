'AITA for telling my wife she has 24 hours to get our sitter back or she can go to her work event solo?'

"AITA for telling my wife she has 24 hours to get our sitter back or she can go to her work event on her own?"

I've been in a same-s-x marriage for 15 years and we've had our ups and downs. Right now is a very low down. We decided to have a child and have an 10yo son named Lee. We were both aware that it would be very important to that Lee have a solid male presence in his life. When he was 5, we hired a sitter named Cody who was in college. He has been with us for six years.

Cody has become the closest thing to a dad that Lee has. Lee has a guy who he feels safe asking questions and sharing things that he doesn't with his moms. At the beginning of the summer, Cody said he was diagnosed with leukemia. Our first thoughts were of him. My wife Debra started to look for a sitter who could fill in if Cody couldn't work.