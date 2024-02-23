'AITA for telling my wife we can adopt her nephews but not her teen niece?' UPDATED 3X

Taking in a troubled child is a huge undertaking even for experienced parents and caretakers, which means it's a huge task for first-time parents.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his wife they can't take in her teen niece. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my wife we can adopt her nephews but not her niece?"

My wife’s sister was recently found guilty of dealing to support her habit. She will be sentenced this week and is looking toward a long term because this is not her first time caught dealing. She has three children, two boys (4 and 5) and a girl (14). No one on her family’s side wants to or are in a position to take the children except for me and my wife.