'AITA for telling my wife who cheated on me I will only reconcile if she tells everything to our daughter?'

StatisticianGreat993 wrote:

YTA for dragging your kid into it. If you eventually divorce, that’s when you tell her why, but if you’re trying to reconcile, you’ve now set up your daughter to not trust your wife. Not a good family dynamic.

TongueTwistingTiger wrote:

Is it f--ed up to cheat? Yep. Is it f---ed up to want to use that cheating to turn your child against their parent? ABSOLUTELY.

ESH except for that poor child who deserves better.