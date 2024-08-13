'AITA for telling my wife her body doesn't look the same as it did pre-pregnancy?'

Also, I sympathize with your wife. I’m 5 months postpartum and it’s really hard seeing how different your body looks on top of the sleep deprivation, breastfeeding, hormonal changes, healing. It’s a lot.

ChakraMama318 wrote:

Here’s the thing about ED- you don’t heal from them, you just manage them. They are also a coping mechanism that has to do with the person’s sense of control. So when your baby essentially hijacked her body and she had little control over the results, including weight gain and all the changes: it freaked her out.

And then there is a hormonal ride on top of it.

It is time for her to bring this to counseling and possibly meet with someone who specializes in treating ED. NTA.