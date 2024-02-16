"AITA for telling my wife I do not want to be sole earner in our household?

I am in a bit of a bind, early in the month I found out I am in the running for a promotion since someone is retiring next month. Last Friday it was confirmed if I wanted the position it was mine. It comes with a sizable raise and a bonus. I agreed and told my wife on Valentine's Day the good news.

My wife said congratulations and here is where sh%t went downhill very fast. She asked if I would get a raise and stuff, and I said yeah. This is where she asked, "So, I can stop working now?" I thought she was joking so I said No.