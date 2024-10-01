'AITA for telling my wife she shouldn’t move to California for school because 'angels' told her to?'

"AITA for telling my wife she shouldn’t move to California to pursue school because “Angels” speaking through divination rods told her to do so?"

My wife and I live and Texas. We have been together for 6 years and married for 3 of those years. I have a daughter that I have full custody of(shocker being that we live in Texas).

Yesterday night she went to her mother’s house and according to my wife they both used divination rods to deal guidance…my wife claims that “Angels” told her that she should pursue her dreams of music and that she would have to travel and that she should attend college in CA. She said she would be gone for potentially 2 years.

Obviously I was completely flabbergasted and blind sided by this as she very clearly had already made her mind up and was just calling me to grant me the formality of letting me know she was going to pursue this. I admit I got hot.