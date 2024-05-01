'AITA for telling my wife to never volunteer me to help her family again?'

So, I started railing off all the reasons I had to be pissed off. She volunteered me to help, she got to spend the day doing something very special with our son that I missed out on, her brother and his GF were not prepared, and I had spent the entire day doing manual labor.

I ended my little rant by telling her that she is never going to volunteer me to help her family ever again.

She told me I was overreacting and I can't hold it against her that her friend invited them to the game. She also said I'm not being fair by blaming her for Joe and his GF.