"AITA for telling my wife she's making my life harder than it needs to be?"

So here's the thing, I (30M) and my wife (32F) are expecting our second baby, she's having a high risk pregnancy so she's bedridden, she's been bedridden for 2 months now. I have a remote job with incredibly flexible hours, so I've been taking care of my wife, my toddler, the house and my job during this time.

Lately, my wife is getting more "needy" she asks for things that are too time consuming or asks me for things that are just distractions like, go to the store for ice cream, change my pillows, go play with the kid like I usually do. I asked her to let me work because lately I hadn't been filling my 8 hours a day quota because of all the things she asks me to do, plus my job, plus cooking, plus taking care of the kid.