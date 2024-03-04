'AITA for telling my wife she'd be more useful cooking and cleaning than chasing her dream?'

We all snap sometimes, it's only human, but that doesn't mean snapping can't go too far.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his wife it'd be more useful if she cooked and cleaned. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my wife that she would be infinitely more useful cooking and cleaning than chasing her dream?"

I’m 39 and male. My wife is 36. We have two sons, 5 and 3. Two years ago, my wife approached me one day and told me that she was interested in making some money off of Instagram. I thought it was a fine idea, as she was home during the day and couldn’t work because our younger son was still too small.